Vacant house catches fire after trash burn spreads in Frankston

TYLER, Texas — A vacant house was destroyed after a grass fire in Frankston.

According to to officials on scene, someone was burning trash 7100 block of Valley View Dr. in Frankston's Brierwood Bay subdivision in Frankston when the fire spread to an empty mobile home surrounded by undergrowth.

The following fire departments responded to the blaze:

Coffee City

Flint-Gresham

Noonday

Fire crews were able to contain the fire before it spread any further.

No injuries were reported.