HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A massive fire is burning through an apartment complex under construction Wednesday morning in west Harris County.

Flames turned the morning sky orange just before sunrise. Heavy smoke can be seen from miles away.

The fire is near the Grand Parkway at Colonial Parkway near Katy.

There are no reports of injuries, according to the Harris County fire marshal.

A large structure fire at Partnership Way and Texas 99 will have a big impact on area traffic. Please seek alternate routes #hounews pic.twitter.com/o85ZBjxpwp — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) October 14, 2020

@abc13houston fire right across the street from UHV Katy campus, 99 and colonial parkway @ the apartment complex. @KHOU @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/Hy8PKc8Nyc — Kevin Alvarenga (@holakevito_) October 14, 2020