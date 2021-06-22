x
'Fire monks' ready to defend monastery from Big Sur blaze

The San Francisco Zen Center operates the monastery and its president says the seven monks have been running a sprinkler system dubbed “Dharma rain.”
In this photo provided by the California Interagency Willow Fire Incident, firefighters work in steep terrain at the Willow Fire near Big Sur, Calif., on Sunday, June 20, 2021. Dozens of wildfires were burning in hot, dry conditions across the U.S. West. In California, firefighters still faced the difficult task of trying to contain a large forest fire in rugged coastal mountains south of Big Sur that forced the evacuation of a Buddhist monastery and nearby campground. (California Interagency Willow Fire Incident via AP)

BIG SUR, Calif. — A group of firefighting monks was ready to defend a Buddhist monastery being threatened Tuesday by a wildfire burning in the rugged central coast mountains south of Big Sur. 

The San Francisco Zen Center operates the monastery and its president says the seven monks have been clearing brush and running a sprinkler system dubbed “Dharma rain,” which helps keep a layer of moister around the buildings. 

He says the blaze is about a mile away from the center but the weather has cooled down, which has helped firefighters.

