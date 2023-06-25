Crews respond to structure fire that burned RV, trailer on Lake Arrowhead

PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas — The Payne Springs Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on Saturday night in Lake Arrowhead.
At the time of the call officials were on a golf cart accident in Enchanted Oaks. Emergency crews believed it was a wreck so crews were able to make it to the scene quickly.
The Payne Springs Fire Rescue Chief arrived to find a double wide trailer engulfed in flames. They were able to rescue it with a 80% fire involvement. A RV was also threatened by the fire.
The structure was vacant at the time with no power prior to the fire.
The Henderson County Fire Marshal is currently investigating the cause of this incident.