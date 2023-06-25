Crews respond to structure fire that burned RV, trailer on Lake Arrowhead

The Henderson County Fire Marshal is currently investigating the cause of this incident.

PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas — The Payne Springs Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on Saturday night in Lake Arrowhead.

At the time of the call officials were on a golf cart accident in Enchanted Oaks. Emergency crews believed it was a wreck so crews were able to make it to the scene quickly.

The Payne Springs Fire Rescue Chief arrived to find a double wide trailer engulfed in flames. They were able to rescue it with a 80% fire involvement. A RV was also threatened by the fire.

The structure was vacant at the time with no power prior to the fire.