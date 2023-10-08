Fire officials warning against outdoor burning amid East Texas burn bans

"It makes the fire behavior just erratic makes it burn harder and faster especially with the wind," said Smith County ESD Battalion Chief Joe Nix.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — A high fire danger across East Texas continues as officials urge residents not to burn. This summer has been busy for firefighters as they try to extinguish brush fires across our area.

"It makes the fire behavior just erratic makes it burn harder and faster especially with the wind," said Smith County ESD Battalion Chief Joe Nix.

Wind, low humidity and lack of rain -- they're the perfect ingredients for counties across East Texas to enact a burn ban to avoid large brush fires.

"It doesn’t look like there’s a tremendous change in the next few days," said Smith County Fire Marshal Paul Findley.



Smith County’s burn ban has been in place since Aug. 1. As of last week, Findley said they’ve issued around 10 citations for illegal burning and some warnings, but moving forward warnings won’t be an option for officials.

"We’re out of that verbal phase now," Findley said.

So far this summer, dozens of fires have ignited across the area as Smith County tracks the areas fire officials have responded to.

"In a 24-hour block, it more than doubled the call volume versus the day prior," Findley said.

The increase of wildfire activity is being seen statewide. Sean Dugan with the Texas A&M Forest Service said they’ve had to call for out-of-state assistance due to the dry conditions.

"We’ll request bulldozer, or operators out of state and they’ll come down here on assignment," Dugan said.