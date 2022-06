This is an evolving story and CBS19 will update with any information when it becomes available.

TYLER, Texas — Officials are on the scene of a structure fire near downtown Tyler.

A fire occurred at about 3 p.m. at Cuvelier Used Cars at the 1600 block of W Erwin Street.

It is currently unknown of any injuries of anyone in the building. A portion of the intersection of Glenwood Blvd. and W Erwin Street are blocked off currently.