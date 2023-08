The investigation is ongoing.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — A firefighter was taken to a local hospital for treatment related to heat following a Saturday afternoon house fire in Tyler.

According to the Tyler Fire Department, the fire broke out just before 5:30 p.m. in the 23000 block of Belvedere Blvd. The blaze has been contained and one firefighter was hospitalized with heat-related injuries.

The home sustained major damage and the cause of the fire is unknown.