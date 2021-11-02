Watch: Firefighter saves dog from truck hours after deadly pileup in Fort Worth on I-35W

A dog that was rescued from a wrecked car involved in the I-35W accident in Fort Worth has been reunited with family, officials said.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Updated at 2:45 p.m. with info about a second rescue.

A Fort Worth firefighter helped rescue a dog Thursday that was trapped in a truck hours after a multi-vehicle pileup left five people dead on Interstate 35W in Fort Worth.

Video shows the firefighter grabbing the dog out of the back of a black truck stuck between multiple cars.

With the dog remaining calm in his arms, the firefighter places the dog in the back of a Fort Worth Police Department vehicle.

Around 75 to 100 vehicles were involved in a massive pileup crash Thursday morning on Interstate 35W in Fort Worth, including several 18-wheelers, officials said. At least five people have been confirmed dead.

A Fort Worth police officer took the dog to a local shelter, according to city officials.

A family member of the animal's owner reunited with the dog Thursday afternoon, city officials confirmed. The dog was not injured.

There was a veterinarian on-site and the dog was immediately seen to assess the medical condition, city officials said.

Fort Worth fire posting a photo of crews carrying another dog away from the wreckage.

WFAA has reached out for more information on that rescue.