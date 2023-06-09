Hunter Weir said the kitten is now at Vidor Animal Control and a fellow firefighter has already asked to adopt the kitten once it is healthy again.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIDOR, Texas — A kitten is on the road to recovery after being rescued by first responders in Vidor.

Driver-operator for Orange County ESD#1 Hunter Weir tells 12News they got a call around 12:10 p.m. Wednesday regarding a kitten being stuck in a drain pipe along the Tram Road side of Walmart in Vidor.

Walmart staff members initially heard the kitten's cries and contacted the Vidor Police Department, who then got in contact with firefighters, according to a Facebook post from Orange County ESD#1.

Weir had to climb down 10 feet through a manhole and then crawl 30 feet into the drain to retrieve the kitten.

The kitten is now at Vidor Animal Control and a fellow firefighter has already asked to adopt the kitten once it is healthy again.

"Contrary to popular belief, it's not an everyday thing that we get to help out a kitten in a tight situation and no we don't have to save cats out of trees but storm drains are another thing, especially in this heat wave," Orange County ESD#1 officials said in the post.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.