x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Firefighters battle fire at Mount Pleasant Bowling Alley

Officials said the fire was controlled but the cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

More Videos

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas — Fire officials responded to a fire at the Venue at Mount Pleasant Bowling early Monday morning in the Mount Pleasant area. 

According to a Facebook post by the Mount Pleasant Texas Fire Department, firefighters arrived on the scene of heavy fire conditions coming from the building.

Credit: Mount Pleasant Fire Department
Mount Pleasant Fire Department on the scene of a fire at the Venue.

Additional firefighters were called to fight the fire. The fire was controlled at around 6:30 a.m., officials said. 

Officials said the cause of fire is unknown at this time.

The State Fire Marshalls Office is investigating the fire.

CBS19 will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out