'Our resources are running thin' | Firefighters deal with more blazes in drought, extreme heat

"We are in a place where we haven't had rain in a while," one fire official said. "Temperatures are high. Humidity is low. It is a recipe for disaster."

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — The Bexar County Wildfire Strike Teams are always ready to respond. Fire Chief for the Bexar County Emergency Services District 7 Kevin Clarkson said the conditions are bad right now.

"We want to be ready to respond," he said.

A burn ban is in effect in Bexar County and some surrounding areas due to severe wildfire risk as firefighters have been responding to more and more blazes.

One team is stationed on the east, the other is west of the county. Strike teams aren't new. However, this time around, they're working together to respond to the calls. Due to the current conditions, the fires are a challenge.

"We could be working ahead of the fire one minute," he said. "And then be on the side of and in another minute. It is a constant battle."

It is a battle that requires special wildland equipment. Some trucks are needed to carry water to the scenes, many of which are in rural areas far from hydrants.

Officials said even bad brake pads can create sparks and start fires, and so can improperly disposed cigarettes and chains on trailers.

