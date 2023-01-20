Firefighters extinguish large warehouse fire in Anderson County

The crews formed a water shuttle detail to continuously supply four ladder trucks and put out the blaze.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Firefighters extinguished a large warehouse fire Thursday night in Anderson County.

Anderson County Emergency Management Coordinator Christina Crockett said several volunteer fire departments responded to the scene of a warehouse fire around 10 p.m. The crews formed a water shuttle detail to continuously supply four ladder trucks and put out the blaze.

Crockett said Palestine police officers and Anderson County deputies helped with traffic control to keep the firefighters safe.