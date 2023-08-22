There were five kids and two adults at home when the fire started. By the time firefighters arrived on the scene the family was out of the house.

MAURICEVILLE, Texas — An Orange County family and their pets were saved from a house fire that occurred in Mauriceville just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The fire started with a candle that was in the bathroom. The homeowner later found the bathroom on fire according to Orange County Fire Chief Matt Manshack.

Orange County Emergency Services 4 is the main agency that responded to the fire. Orange County Emergency Services 3 provided mutual aid.

There were five kids and two adults at home when the fire started. By the time firefighters arrived on the scene the family was out of the house.

The family's pet lizard was carried out of the home in it's tank. A dog and kittens were also saved, but one cat is still missing according to Chief Manshack

There is heavy damage to the inside of the home, but the home is not considered a total loss.

No injuries have been reported.