Firefighters respond to trashcan fire near Tyler's Salvation Army

The Tyler Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the incident and has identified suspects.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Fire Department helped to extinguish a fire on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the Salvation Army gymnasium at 715 N. Spring Ave.

Firefighters responded to the call at 3:24 a.m. and found a nearby trash can was in flames. The heat caused the glass doors and windows nearby to break, allowing smoke to enter the building.

Following extinguishment, firefighters worked to ventilate the structure and clear smoke from the building.