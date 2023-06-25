Fireworks, food, fun: Where to celebrate 4th of July in East Texas

TYLER, Texas — East Texas get your fireworks ready and barbeques fired up to celebrate the 4th of July this year!
Below is a list of Independence Day events across East Texas:
- July 1 - Freedom Over Crockett Independence Day Celebration, 8 p.m. at the Crockett Civic Center
- July 1 - Blast Over Bullard, 5 p.m. at Bullard High School
- July 1 - Panola County Fourth of July Celebration, noon at Lake Murvaul
- July 3 - Independence Day Fireworks show, 6:30 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
- July 4 - 18th Annual Lufkin July 4th Celebration, fireworks at dusk at 402 Zoo Circle, Lufkin
- July 4 - Nacogdoches Freedom Fest, 5 p.m. at Festival Park, Nacogdoches
- July 4 - Longview Fireworks and Freedom Celebration, 4 p.m. at the Maude Cobb Convention Center
- July 4 - 4th of July Extravaganza at Huxley Bay Marina on Toledo Bend, 9 a.m. at the Huxley Bay Marina
- July 4 - Kilgore 4th of July Extravaganza, 5:30 p.m. at the Kilgore City Park
- July 4 - 4th of July Celebration - Rusk, Texas, 6:30 p.m. at 5592 Highway 110 North, Rusk
- July 4 - 6th Annual Freedom Fighter 5K & Lil' Firecracker Kids Dash, 6:30 a.m. at Bergfeld Park
- July 4 - July 4th Celebration at Lindsey Park, 2 p.m. at Lindsey Park
- July 4 - Ben Wheeler's July 4th Celebration, 6 p.m. at the Turkey Creek County Resort
- July 4 - Winona First Baptist Church Annual July 4th Fireworks Display, 6 p.m. at the Winona High School
If you know of an event happening to celebrate July 4th, email the newsroom at News@cbs19.tv or text us at (903) 600-2600.