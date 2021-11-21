First Baptist Church assists community with annual Thanksgiving sack distribution

First Baptist Church of Tyler has been holding the event for 15 years and the community has come to count on it for a holiday meal.

TYLER, Texas — Cars lined up outside the Tyler Assistance Center as groceries were handed out by First Baptist Church in Tyler as part of its annual drive-thru distribution event. Families filled the parking lot with big smiles on their faces and a sense of comfort knowing they were obtaining a Thanksgiving meal.

Attendees left with a Thanksgiving sack full of all the holiday fixings -- two hams, two cans of green beans, three cans of corn, two cans of fruit, two cornbread mixes, one box of cake mix and one can of icing.

First Baptist Church of Tyler has been holding the event for 15 years and the community has come to count on it for a holiday meal. Some lined up the night before to ensure they'd get a sack of groceries.

“We had a guy that was here from 11 p.m. at night, he slept out on the porch to make sure he got a ham,” First Baptist Church volunteer Martha Wheat said.