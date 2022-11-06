First Christian Church Tyler holds 38th annual holiday bazaar

TYLER, Texas — More than 50 vendors were in attendance at Saturday's event selling a wide range of items including baked goods, paintings, baskets, jewelry, Scentsy products, holiday décor, crafts and more.
“We’ve got a lot of good vendors,” said Zana Byers, who helped organize the event. “I’m really pleased with what we have this time."
She added there were many new and old faces among the vendors. Seeing new people get involved, and others continue to come back, is exciting, she said.
Read more on the story from our news partners, The Tyler Morning Telegraph.
RELATED: Tyler Junior College Academy of Dance prepares for 34th annual production of “The Nutcracker” ballet