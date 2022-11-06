First Christian Church Tyler holds 38th annual holiday bazaar

For the 38th year, the First Christian Church Tyler invited the community to shop at its annual Happy Holidays Bazaar.

TYLER, Texas — More than 50 vendors were in attendance at Saturday's event selling a wide range of items including baked goods, paintings, baskets, jewelry, Scentsy products, holiday décor, crafts and more.

“We’ve got a lot of good vendors,” said Zana Byers, who helped organize the event. “I’m really pleased with what we have this time."

She added there were many new and old faces among the vendors. Seeing new people get involved, and others continue to come back, is exciting, she said.