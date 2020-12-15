First COVID-19 vaccine takes place in East Texas

The first COVID-19 vaccine was given to Gary Viljoen, director of rehabilitation services at UT Health Science Center at Tyler just after 1 p.m.

TYLER, Texas — The first COVID-19 vaccine was given to Gary Viljoen, director of rehabilitation services at UT Health Science Center at Tyler just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

At about 10:15 Tuesday morning, a mail truck pulled up to the University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler to unload the package that contained the Pfizer vaccine.

According to UT Health Science Center officials, the vaccine was shipped overnight and was flown from Michigan to Dallas Fort Worth airport. From Dallas, it was transported via UPS to Tyler.

