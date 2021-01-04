NET HEALTH: First dose Pfizer vaccine appointments now available

For more details about COVID-19 in East Texas, visit NETHealthCOVID19.org.

TYLER, Texas — Anyone over the age of 16 can make an appointment to obtain the first Pfizer vaccine at the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler.

Vaccine appointments are available between 8:0 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. for the following dates:

Thursday, April 8

Friday, April 9

Saturday, April 10

“Anyone interested in receiving their first COVID vaccine must make an appointment for a before traveling to the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler,” says George Roberts, NET Health CEO. “Please select your preferred day and time visiting NETHealthCOVID19.org and selecting the ‘Vaccine Updates’ link. On this webpage, anyone can view the available appointment times to receive your first or your second Pfizer vaccine.”

Second Dose Pfizer Vaccine

Those who received their first Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday, March 17, Tuesday, March 16, Saturday, March 13, or any previous day are invited to receive their second Pfizer vaccine Tuesday, April 6, or Wednesday, April 7 from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

For Tuesday, April 6, and Wednesday, April 7, appointments for those to receive their second Pfizer vaccine is recommended, but not required, as long as the individual shows their CDC COVID Vaccination Record Card they were given when the first Pfizer vaccine was administered. Persons who received their first Pfizer vaccine at least 21 days before March 18 from any vaccine provider can received their second Pfizer vaccine from NET Health.

Updates on Future COVID Vaccine Clinics

All available appointments for this week and future weeks will be posted upon the “Vaccine Updates” webpage of NETHealthCOVID19.org and will be updated as new shipments of COVID vaccines are received by our NET Health Immunizations Department.

Persons who do not have internet access can make an appointment over the phone by contacting NET Health's COVID Call Center at (903) 617-6404 between the hours of 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.