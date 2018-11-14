For the first time this season temperatures have dropped below freezing across East Texas. As long as the cold weather is sticking around, it is recommended to dress in layers, with a wind resistant outer layer, wear a hat, mittens or insulated gloves. Also, remember the 4 P's as below freezing temperatures could harm unprotected pipes, pets, plants, and people. Last night temperatures were cold enough to produce our first snow flakes of the year in East Texas. Here is a look at what Chief Meteorologist Joel Barnes saw a little after midnight last night.

Many areas in East Texas saw light snow Monday night and areas in Deep East Texas even saw the snow flakes flying around Tuesday Afternoon. On top of the flurries flying around the area, the wind chill dipped into the upper teens and low 20s this morning and the surface temperature in the morning ranged from 30° to 35°.

During the the day, the temperatures only warmed up a few degrees with most of the region only seeing highs reaching the mid 30s on Tuesday Afternoon. The reason we are seeing these cold temperatures is a Canadian air mass has pushed across the the area as a trough of low pressures worked across Texas.

As high pressure builds to the north, the cold and dry air will continue to be pushed across the region until Thursday afternoon. This set-up will cause temperatures to drop into the upper 20s tonight across our area. A freeze warning has been issued by the National Weather Service from midnight tonight through 9 AM Wednesday.

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Many locations in the region will be dipping into the 20s tonight, here is a look at the overnight forecast for Tuesday night.

On top of the very cold temperatures in the morning, the wind chill is going to be a factor as well. The winds are expected to stay out of the north between 5-10 MPH. Although 5-10 MPH doesn't seem like much, the light breeze will make it feel into the upper teens at times overnight when the surface temperatures dip down into the 20s. Here is a look at the forecasted wind chill for the school bus stop in the morning.

Temperatures will be warming up by Thursday afternoon into Friday due to a change in the wind direction. The winds will shift to the west on Thursday and to the Southwest on Friday. This warming trend will continue into the start of the weekend but be prepared for the cold the next couple of mornings.

Bundle up folks, it will stay cold for the next 36 hours.

-- Chief Meteorologist Joel Barnes

