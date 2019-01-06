Splintered trees, bent metal, and debris still remain in parts of the Canton following Wednesday's storms.

Progress is being made all over the city and compared to Wednesday, it is looking a whole lot better.

One area of Canton that was spared from significant damage was the First Monday Trade Days.

"Some of our pottery was broken and some of our plants were flipped over and stuff but besides that everything seems to be fine," Manager of Rico Imports, Marie Villegas, said.

Despite only being a few blocks from the most affected areas, they are already back to doing what they do best.

"You can't really even tell as far and the streets and everything," Villegas said. "The lights have been replaced, and it's up and ready and running for business."

Vendors and store owners have gone through similar circumstances in the past, including two years ago when the flea market opened as scheduled just days after tornadoes ravaged the area.

"Unfortunately this is something that takes place almost every year in this area," Manager of Pottery Plus, LeAnn Schwindt, said. "But we're supposed to have beautiful weather this weekend so I hope it stays that way and people realize this is a great place to come and shop."

No matter the adversity, the people of Canton are moving forward and rebuilding their town.

After talking to multiple vendors and store owners today, they all had one message they wanted to share.

"We're definitely ready for shoppers, everything is still set, everything is planned so come out and have a good time," Owner of I Am Ericas Flags, Erica Rumbo said.