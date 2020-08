The event was originally planned for April 17-18.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The COVID-19 pandemic completed the trifecta of disappointment on Wednesday where are rodeos are concerned.

Colt Edwards, 2020 chairman for the annual Longview PRCA Rodeo, announced the event has been canceled for the year due to safety concerns related to COVID-19.

Originally planned for April 17-18, the event was rescheduled for Sept. 18-19 before being officially called off on Wednesday.