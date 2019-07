KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore first responders are on scene of a rollover crash involving a semi on Interstate 20.

According to the Kilgore Police Department, the wreck occurred at the eastbound exit for Post Oak Road, near mile marker 589. The 18-wheeler was hauling cases of beer that have since been spilled all over the roadway.

Kilgore Police Department

The driver was not injured, but the exit is closed at this time.

CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.