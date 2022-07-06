Smith County Pct. 3 constable vehicle

Christian said the officer was taken to the hospital by EMS to be checked out after the crash.

TYLER, Texas — A Smith County constable and another driver were taken to area hospitals Wednesday morning after the officer's vehicle was struck while trying to turn into a westbound lane of traffic.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the wreck occurred on FM 346 east of Whitehouse in Smith County at 8:20 a.m.

The Pct. 3 constable was trying to turn from the eastbound side of FM 346 to the westbound side using his emergency lights. The constable was struck by an eastbound Chevrolet Tahoe in the westbound lane of travel, according to DPS.

Both drivers were taken to hospitals and the crash is under investigation, DPS said.