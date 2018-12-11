RUSK COUNTY — Four people, including two children and an infant, were rescued early Monday morning in Rusk County.

According to Rusk County Emergency Management Captain Patrick Dooley, first responders received an emergency call at about 3:30 a.m. for a submerged home at the 9900 block of US 259.

Dooley says one adult, two children and an infant were trapped in the home, which was submerged in about five feet of water.

Rusk County Rescue, Champion EMS, Kilgore Fire and Rescue and Crim's Chapel Fire Department all responded to the scene.

Emergency crews used a boat to save the family. The entire operation took about 20 minutes. There were no injuries.

(Source: Crim's Chapel Fire)

Dooley says the home is not habitable.

