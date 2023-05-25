SIGN UP HERE: CBS19 hosting free fishing day for East Texas kids

Join us Saturday, June 24, from 9 a.m. - noon at Faulkner Park, located at 410 W. Cumberland Rd. in Tyler.

TYLER, Texas — At CBS19, we believe in putting East Texas kids first!

That's why we've partnered with Urban American Outdoors to host the FREE Urban Kids Fishing Derby.

Join us Saturday, June 24, from 9 a.m. - noon at Faulkner Park, located at 410 W. Cumberland Rd. in Tyler.

Space is limited to the first 150 kids, ages 15 and under. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Fishing rods and bait will be provided thanks to Academy Sports + Outdoors and Walmart.

There will be giveaways, prizes and above all...FUN!

So get outdoors with CBS19 and get Hooked on East Texas!