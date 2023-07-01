Fishing For A Cure: Fork Crappie Tourney To Raise Money For Ovarian Cancer Research

The 6th annual Jack and Jill Crappie Classic, scheduled July 22 on Lake Fork, is one of the latter benefitting the Dallas-based National Ovarian Cancer Coalition.

TYLER, Texas — There are fishing tournaments, and then there are fishing tournaments for a cause.

The tournament is the brainchild of Rhonda and Jay Don Reeve, better known as Team Reeve, of Athens. Veteran competitive crappie anglers, the Reeves took up the mission of raising money for NOCC unfortunately for a very personal reason.