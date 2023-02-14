East Texas fishing guide reels in monster bass on O.H. Ivie

"[It] is one of the largest Lunkers to hit the scales in Texas history," the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — There are big bass and then...there are MONSTER BASS!

Jason Conn, a fishing guide on Lake Fork, recently made the trek out to popular Central Texas lake and reeled in a legend!

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD)Conn caught a Top 50 largemouth bass from O.H. Ivie with the fishing weighing in at a whopping 17.03 pounds.

"[It] is one of the largest Lunkers to hit the scales in Texas history," the TPWD said. "His Legacy Class Lunker is the eighth heaviest Texas largemouth bass of all time."

The 2022 season really was a remarkable year for the ShareLunker program.