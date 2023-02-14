x
East Texas fishing guide reels in monster bass on O.H. Ivie

SAN ANGELO, Texas — There are big bass and then...there are MONSTER BASS!

Jason Conn, a fishing guide on Lake Fork, recently made the trek out to popular Central Texas lake and reeled in a legend!

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD)Conn  caught a Top 50 largemouth bass from O.H. Ivie with the fishing weighing in at a whopping 17.03 pounds. 

"[It] is one of the largest Lunkers to hit the scales in Texas history," the TPWD said. "His Legacy Class Lunker is the eighth heaviest Texas largemouth bass of all time."

Jason Conn Fishing just caught a top 50 largemouth bass from O.H. Ivie! ShareLunker 642 weighed in at 17.03 pounds and...

Posted by Toyota ShareLunker Program - Texas Parks and Wildlife on Monday, February 13, 2023

The 2022 season really was a remarkable year for the ShareLunker program.

Nearly 500 ShareLunkers were caught by 340 anglers across all size categories. One angler caught 14 and O.H. Ivie and 144 of the ShareLunkers came from that one body of water.

