GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — The Gun Barrel City Fire Department rescued eight people, including five children whose boat capsized on Cedar Creek Lake.

According to the Gun Barrel City Fire Department, the lake was experiencing high winds with waves between four to six feet. The waves caused the boat to take on water and sink.

The fire department received a report to a capsized boat at about 1 p.m. near Loon Bay. The boat was spotted 75 yards from short with five children and three adults in the water.

Fortunately, all eight people were wearing life jackets. The adults also put the children onto an inflatable tube that was on the boat.

The Gun Barrel City Fire Command helped to direct the adults to swim the tube to a nearby dock. Then fire personnel, along with some bystanders, helped to take all eight people from the water.

"We were very fortunate that we did not have a loss of life today on Cedar Creek Lake. Thanks to the occupants of the boat all wearing life jackets and the actions by Gun Barrel City Fire Fighter, Dennis Lowe, on scene, along with the help of citizens, this incident had a happy ending.” Gun Barrel City Fire Chief Joseph Lindaman said.

Chief Lindaman says the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of life jackets and being aware of weather conditions.