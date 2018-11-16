Overton, TX — Allison Bobbitt, Hanna McCommas, Mary Fenter, Caitlin Bates, and Bree O'Neal are all dancers at Star Makers Studio in Overton.

The group has performed in front of audiences of all sizes. One week from Thursday, the girls will perform in front of their largest audience yet.

Earlier this year, they learned they would have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, all because of one of their regular season competitions.

"It was just our regular season competition and that reserved our spot basically," Hanna said. Caitlin says they never knew someone at that competition saw something in them.

"[It] got us noticed," she explained.

Shortly after that, Tammy Hale, the owner of Star Makers Studio, received an e-mail, and told the girls they had the opportunity to go to New York City and dance for an estimated audience of 50,000 people.

"It was just a dream to me. Now it's a reality, it's crazy," Bree said.

Hale explained how excited she is for the girls, bringing up the only other time girls from her studio had the opportunity to dance in the parade.

"Seven years ago, we had a group of four that went," Hale said.

She warns that while the trip is a lot of fun, it's also a lot of work.

"They're going to be really tired because it's going to be a lot of practice. It's going to be a lot of work. A lot of people think it's just fun. We're going to New York and they just get to have fun and then march in the parade," Hale said. "But they're going there and meeting up with about 1,000 other girls and they have three practices, which is only 12 hours to get the whole entire thing ready to be blocked on Wednesday night."

While she's excited to see her girls accomplish big dreams, it is also bittersweet as they get closer to the end of the year and graduation. Two of this group are seniors in high school.

"It's wonderful but it's so sad at the same time because they're like daughters to me," Hale said, "I've seen [most of] them every week of their life since they've been two years old."

However, Hale can hardly wait for her favorite part of the trip:

"The biggest thrill I got was when they rounded that corner and I saw my dancers my girls in that parade."

As for the dancers themselves, the girls admit they have a few nerves.

"We're going to be on TV in front of a lot of people," Caitlin said.

"We can't mess up. Don't fall in Times Square where everyone's going to see," Hanna added.

There are also a few things the girls are looking forward to besides dancing.

"I'm turning 16 in New York," Bree said.

"I'm looking forward to how they do Thanksgiving," Caitlin added.

"I'm looking forward to the Rockettes," Mary explained, among the other shows.

As for Hanna, she wants to experience the Empire State Building, something she's never done on any of her trips to the city.

As for Allison, she is just looking forward to the entire experience.

All the girls say they want to ice skate in Central Park. But fearing the worst, they say they will wait until after the parade.

© 2018 KYTX