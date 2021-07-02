Five Guys burger chain closes in Tyler

The management reached out to non-profit agencies and donated burgers, buns and potatoes to volunteers.

TYLER, Texas — The Five Guys burgers and fries on 4510 South Broadway Ave. in Tyler in the French Quarter Shopping Center closed on Thursday.

A sign on the door said "Unfortunately, this store will be Closing its doors Permanently this Thursday at 5 p.m. Thanks for the memories Tyler!"

A search on Google says the store is closed "temporarily." The Five Guys corporate website only said the store is closed Tuesday to Friday and only open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

The abrupt decision left the store with a lot of fresh food. The management reached out to non-profit agencies and donated burgers, buns and potatoes to volunteers. After the store closed at 5 p.m., there were five cars loading up food for those in need.