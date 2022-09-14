Five Guys Burgers and Fries closing permanently in Longview

x
According to News-Journal archives, the business opened on Oct. 22, 2012.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Five Guys Burgers and Fries in Longview is set to permanently close next month just shy of 10 years in business at the location.

“This location will be permanently closing our doors,” a sign on the front door of the business at 3405 N. Fourth St. read Wednesday. “Our last day of business will be Sunday, October 2, 2022 8 p.m. We would like to thank our guests and the town of Longview, TX for a great ride.”

