TYLER, Texas — Five people are in the hospital after a house fire in Tyler.

The fire broke at 1805 N. Grand Avenue at about 6:30 p.m.

The Tyler Fire Department said when they arrived on the scene, flames were visible and there were people inside.

Firefighters confirmed five people, including three children, were injured. All five were in the hospital. They are all in critical condition, according to authorities.

Two of the five will be transported to a Dallas hospital.

Firefighters say the victims required "severe attention" when they were taken out of the house.

Lifesaving efforts were performed at the scene.

Five engines, one ladder unit, a district chief and four ambulances responded to the scene. Firefighters have extinguished the fire.

As of 8:45 p.m. Friday, officials said that the road will reopen when the scene is down to one engine.

It's estimated that process would take about an hour.

None of the firefighters were injured.

The fire is under investigation.

CBS19 has a crew the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.