Fixing Marshall: City's animal shelter goes from 90% euthanasia to a 94% save rate in two years

MARSHALL, Texas — The new Marshall Pet Adoption Center debuted its new building two years ago, in August 2021, with the same three full-time shelter staff members transferred to the new building over three times in size compared to what it had been.

Since that time, and using the new facilities to its highest possible output, the Marshall Pet Adoption Center staff and team of volunteers through the Friends of Marshall Animals have successfully transformed a shelter operating at 90 percent kill rate of adoptable animals to a 94 percent save rate of those same animals.

This was made possible through new programs, fundraisers by community members for ongoing projects and other shelter needs, and a continuously growing volunteer work force dedicated to supplementing the shelter’s full-time staff.