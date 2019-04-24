The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood WARNING for Smith County.

A severe thunderstorm WATCH has been issued for the following East Texas counties:

Houston County

Trinity County

The watch is in effect until 10 p.m.

The following counties are under a flash flood WATCH:

Henderson County

Anderson County

Van Zandt County

The watch is expected to last until 12 a.m.

There is a high water on Troup Highway and Loop 323. Drivers should use extreme caution while on the road. One car had to be towed from the turn lane onto the Loop because it stalled in the water.

KYTX

There is also reports of flooding on Loop 323 at Earl Campbell Parkway, according to Smith County Storm Spotters.

There is also significant flooding at the Cascades Golf Course.

KYTX

Stay tuned with CBS19 on-air and online as we continue to follow this weather system.