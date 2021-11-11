Louisiana flight bound for Dallas diverted to Gregg County

Details as to why the plane landed in Gregg County are unknown a this time.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A flight from Louisiana to Dallas was diverted to an East Texas airport in Thursday afternoon.

According to FlightAware, Envoy Air flight 4210 (ENY4210) left Alexandria International Airport (AEX) at 10:24 a.m. en route to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW).

The plane, however, was rerouted to the East Texas Regional Airport (GGG) in Gregg County where it landed at 11:20 a.m.