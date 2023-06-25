Take flight at 3rd Annual Rose City Airfest on June 30

TYLER, Texas — The 3rd Annual Rose City Airfest is set to launch on June 30 at the Metro Aviation at 3 p.m. The address to the event is 2535 Dixie Dr., Tyler.
The event will include a live performance by Girl Named Tom, food vendors and more. All proceeds will benefit Camp V.
Ticketing
- General Admission (includes parking)
- $35 if the ticket is purchased online before June 30
- $40 at the gate
- $5 for children ages 6 to 12
- FREE for children 5 and under
Schedule
- 2 p.m. - Parking opens
- 3 p.m. - Gates open
- 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Exhibit
- 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Live performance by Girl Named Tom
- 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Airshow
Individuals can also purchase the 2023 commemorative poster online or at the event.
If you are interested in purchasing tickets you can visit this website.