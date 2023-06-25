x
Take flight at 3rd Annual Rose City Airfest on June 30

The event will include a live performance by Girl Named Tom, food vendors and more. All proceeds will benefit Camp V.

TYLER, Texas — The 3rd Annual Rose City Airfest is set to launch on June 30 at the Metro Aviation at 3 p.m. The address to the event is 2535 Dixie Dr., Tyler. 

The event will include a live performance by Girl Named Tom, food vendors and more. All proceeds will benefit Camp V. 

Credit: Girl Named Tom

Ticketing

  • General Admission (includes parking)
    • $35 if the ticket is purchased online before June 30
    • $40 at the gate
  • $5 for children ages 6 to 12 
  • FREE for children 5 and under 
Credit: Camp V

Schedule

  • 2 p.m. - Parking opens
  • 3 p.m. - Gates open
  • 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Exhibit 
  • 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Live performance by Girl Named Tom
  • 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Airshow

Individuals can also purchase the 2023 commemorative poster online or at the event. 

Credit: Rose City Air Fest 2023 Air Show

If you are interested in purchasing tickets you can visit this website

