WHITEHOUSE — Stanton Smith Elementary School in Whitehouse host the annual The Ties and Tiaras Dance Saturday night. While it was a memorable night for all, it was extra special for a 10-year-old girl.

Katrina Kunkel's dad, Scott, passed away in October. He worked for CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Flight for Life crew as the chief administrative officer.

"He was the driving force behind Flight for Life," said Flight for Life marketing manager and flight medic Jim Speier.

After Katrina decided she wanted to go to the dance, her mother asked for a special guest.

"We were requested by her mother after she made the decision that she did want to go to the daddy-daughter dance that if we would escort her to the dance," Speier said.

But the Flight for Life crew did more than just escort Katrina. They also gave her a stylish entrance.

"On the night of Scott's passing, Katrina made a comment that was heard by many that she had never gotten the opportunity to fly with her dad or in a helicopter," Speier said, "which prompted us to see if we could make that happen for her."

Saturday Katrina finally had the opportunity to take a ride in one of the helicopters that her dad helped to bring to the area.

"It was so much fun," Katrina said. "It was a little scary, but it was pretty fun."

After the ride, Katrina and the crew took photos and danced the night away.

"I'm really excited for this. It's going to be so much fun," Katrina said. "And I'm just going to be happy with the whole entire flight crew supporting me and my dad."

