Flint man accused of fatal Memorial Day shooting in Tyler indicted

TYLER, Texas — A Flint man accused of shooting and killing another man in May after wrestling with each other during an argument has been indicted for murder.

A Smith County grand jury handed down an indictment against Christopher Ryan Henry, 29, of Flint, on Aug. 18 for a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of Austin Lee Deweerdlt, 33, of Tyler, on May 30.

He remains in the Smith County Jail on a $1 million bond. An arraignment hearing is set for Nov. 7, according to online records.

Police said the shooting happened around 6 a.m. May 30 in the 800 block of Pinedale Place. Deweerdlt was critically injured at this residence and he later died.

An arrest affidavit stated Deweerdlt’s girlfriend told investigators that Henry had to come to Deweerdlt’s house to get Xanax from her. Deweerdlt drove up to the residence and immediately got out of the vehicle verbally confronting Henry.

Both men started arguing, yelling, and cursing at one another. Deweerdlt “slammed” Henry to the ground and the men began to "wrestle" on the ground. She was able to separate the men. But Henry took out a handgun and threatened to shoot Deweerdlt, the affidavit read.

The document stated Deweerdlt went to his truck and came back with his handgun. While yelling at each other, Henry continued pointing his gun at Deweerdlt, who held his gun by his side, the affidavit read.

Deweerdlt’s girlfriend talked Deweerdlt into letting Henry leave and moving his truck; however, Henry wouldn't leave. Deweerdlt pushed Henry on to the ground and they wrestled again, the affidavit said.

The girlfriend told police Henry pointed the gun and shot Deweerdlt multiple times. She also said that Deweerdlt was backing away when Henry fired the gun. She told Henry to leave and she called 911, the document read.

During an interview with police, detectives reported that Henry changed his statement a couple of times.

Henry claimed Deweerdlt struck Henry in the jaw when Deweerdlt got out of his vehicle. Henry also said that Deweerdlt was “taunting” him saying that he wouldn't shoot while Henry pointed the gun, according to the affidavit.

Henry also alleged that Deweerdlt knocked Henry to the ground and punched him repeatedly in the face and on the side. When asked about where Deweerdlt was when he left the residence, Henry said he didn’t care about Deweerdlt, the affidavit stated.