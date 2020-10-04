SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Flint man has died following a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Smith County.

According to the sheriff's office, at around 5:24 pm, troopers responded to the crash on Farm-to-Market-346 near Bullard.

The investigator's preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2016 Subaru Forester, identified as Ferdinand Alfred Slayden III, 37 of Flint, was traveling southbound on FM-346 at an unsafe speed.

Slayden lost control of the vehicle and rolled over, striking a tree and landing on its left side.

Judge Andy Dunklin pronounced Slayden deceased at the scene. He was transported to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler.

The crash remains under investigation.