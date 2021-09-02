x
Flint man indicted for arson in connection with Coker Enterprises fire

David Cruz Woods was indicted on Jan. 14 after being charged with arson on Oct. 23 in connection with the Oct. 12 fire at Coker Enterprises,
Credit: Smith County

FLINT, Texas — A Flint man accused of setting outdoor power equipment shop Coker Enterprises on fire in October was indicted by a Smith County grand jury. 

David Cruz Woods, 30, was indicted on Jan. 14 after being charged with arson on Oct. 23 in connection with the Oct. 12 fire at Coker Enterprises, located at 7106 U.S. Highway 271 North in Tyler. He has remained in the Smith County Jail on a $150,000 bond since his arrest.

Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said evidence from the fire, which was the second at the business, showed multiple points of origin. Evidence also showed details that would have only been known to a current or former employee.

