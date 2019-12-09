TYLER, Texas — A Smith County grand jury has indicted a man in the boating death of a Tyler ISD student in June.

Jeffrey Hampton, 31, of Flint was arrested on June 3 for manslaughter after reportedly striking Roberto Carlos Bermejo Hernandez, 14, of Tyler, Sunday evening at the Lakeway Harbor boat ramp on Lake Palestine.

Hampton was indicted last month on charges of manslaughter and boating accident resulting in death.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, around 8:10 p.m. on June 2, deputies responded to a major accident on Lake Palestine at the Lakeway Harbor boat ramp, located at 22900 Lakeside Drive, in Flint. When officials arrived on scene, they learned a Hernandez had been struck by a red and black bass boat that had left the area. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hampton is scheduled for an arraignment hearing on Oct. 4. His trial is scheduled for Dec. 2.