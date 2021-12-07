PROSECUTOR: Flint man on trial for killing stepfather beat him repeatedly

Christopher Earl, 35, has also been charged with assault (threat), assault causing bodily injury to a family member and injury to an elderly person.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Prosecutors said Monday afternoon a Flint man on trial for murder used his hands and feet and a cane to cause injuries ultimately leading to his elderly stepfather's death.

In addition to murder, Christopher Earl, 35, has been charged with assault (threat), assault causing bodily injury to a family member and injury to an elderly person in connection to the injuries and death of 73-year-old Roy Bailey in December 2019. He was in the Smith County Jail from Dec. 25, 2019 to Nov. 3 of this year. His bonds totaled over $1.5 million.

Earl's trial began Monday in the 7th District Court with opening statements from Assistant District Attorney Richard Vance. The presentation of evidence is set to begin Tuesday morning. According to the murder indictment, Earl is accused of hitting Bailey with his hand and kicking Bailey in the head and striking him with a blunt object and a cane.