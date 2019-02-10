A Flint man has pleaded guilty on Tuesday to several federal violations, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The attorney's office says Jose Luis Marquez Rodriguez, 53, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to produce, transfer, and forge false identification documents.

The attorney's office says Marquez Rodriguez agreed to the forfeiture of: several firearms and ammunition, a computer and three printers, $9,602 cash, funds in three bank accounts totaling and two real properties. He also agreed to a money judgment in the amount of $308,961.09, representing proceeds received from his conduct.

According to information presented in court, Marquez Rodriguez was indicted by a federal grand jury on April 23 for his involvement in a conspiracy to produce and sell false U.S. identification documents. The false documents included U.S. Social Security cards and permanent residence cards.

The attorney's office says Marquez Rodriguez could face up to 5 years in federal prison at sentencing.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Smith County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Texas Department of Public Safety.