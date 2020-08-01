FLINT, Texas — A Flint mother and daughter have been indicted in connection with allegedly using voodoo, witchcraft and demonic items to cause a person to be in fear for her life.

Kristina Lee Ferguson, 46, and her daughter Jaclyn Cirra Feagin, 24, were indicted on a charge of stalking. Feagin has a $75,000 bond, while Ferguson’s bond was set at $150,000, according to the Dec. 19 indictment. Both were arrested Nov. 8. Feagin was released the next day, while Ferguson remains in Smith County Jail, according to jail records.

Feagin admitted to officers with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office that she made the witchcraft items that were left on the vehicle of her husband’s ex-girlfriend, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

You can read about this story from our news partners at the Tyler Morning Telegraph.