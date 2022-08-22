Morning traffic in Smith County due to flooding

Several wrecks on I-20 leads to delays during significant storms on Monday.

LINDALE, Texas — Roads are back open on Interstate 20 after several wrecks led to backed up traffic going eastbound early Monday morning.

In southwest Tyler on Graham Drive, a large branch fell on top of power lines and a car. Neighbors said they were awoken to the sound of the tree falling onto their car and then their lights went out. Smith County was under a flash flood warning until 2:15 p.m.

In Mineola, street flooding was widespread across town – cars made waves with their wheels moving through water. All this rain caused 12 crashes as of the 10 a.m. Texas Department of Transportation said only a couple of those had minor injuries.

"There could be oil and things like that on the roadways that could make it even more slick. People don’t realize that but that is an important thing to remember. Watch your speed, increase the distance between the vehicle In front of you, wear your seatbelt and do all you can to pay attention," said Jeff Williford, public information officer for TxDOT Tyler District.

Paying attention is what bus drivers at Rains ISD did Monday morning. The district canceled classes because of the flooding on the roads due to flooding and dangerous road conditions.