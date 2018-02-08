GREGG COUNTY — Raul Sanchez-Ramos, a 58-year-old Florida man, died after a semi-trailer crash happened just after 8 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 20, just outside Kilgore.

According to DPS, Sanchez-Ramos was heading east in a truck tractor towing a semi-trailer on Interstate 20 on the right lane when when he made an abrupt lane change to the left and ran off the roadway.

Authorities said the semi ended up down a steep embankment, crashing into a large group of trees, which ejected 50-year-old Florida native, Enrique Dominguez, a passenger in the sleeper compartment.

The vehicle came to rest in a wooded area north of the eastbound lanes of IH-20.

Sanchez-Ramos was transported to a Longview in serious condition and Dominguez was pronounced dead on the scene.

His body was taken to a funeral home in Kilgore.

Authorities are currently investigating the crash.

