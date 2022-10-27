WALGREENS FLU INDEX: Flu activity trending 10X higher year-over-year; Texas has 3rd highest flu activity

TYLER, Texas — Texas ranks in the top 10 states/territories with flu activity, according to the most recent Walgreens Flu Index (week ending on Oct. 22, 2022).
According to the Walgreens Flu Index, the Lone Star State came in at No. 3 for the most flu activity in the nation.
Texas designated market areas (DMAs) that also rank in the top 10 nationwide include:
1) Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, Texas
3) Beaumont-Port Arthur, Texas
4) Corpus Christi, Texas
6) Houston, Texas
The Walgreens Flu Index reports "overall flu activity is more than 10 times higher nationwide when compared to the 2021-2022 flu season and has more than doubled over the past two weeks."
"A national survey showed many are either unsure or do not plan to get vaccinated against flu during this flu season," the Walgreens Flu Index stated. "With rising rates of flu, COVID-19 older and new variants in circulation and other respiratory illnesses, hospitalizations are expected to rise and could result in a strain on the healthcare system. To prevent flu and its potentially serious complications, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine by the end of October and before flu begins spreading during the holidays. If individuals are unable to get vaccinated until later, the CDC recommends still getting the flu shot because flu activity most commonly peaks in February and can continue through May. It takes about two weeks after the vaccine for antibodies to develop in the body and provide protection against the flu."
To see where you can get a flu shot, click here for CBS19's Flu Shot Finder.