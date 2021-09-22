Flu and COVID-19 vaccine can be taken at the same time

"Neither one of them causes a positive COVID test," UT Health Division Chief Medical Officer Tom Cummins said.

TYLER, Texas — The start of autumn marks the beginning of flu season which means it's about that time to start looking for your flu shot. With coronavirus still prominent, here are a few things you should know about the two viruses.

Both the flu and COVID-19 vaccine do not give you either illness. There may be some side effects from each vaccine but that's not the same.

Hospitals are getting ready for the upcoming flu season and they're expecting things to be different. Last year there were few flu cases but this year it's possible there will be a lot more.

"People were much more diligent about wearing their masks, keeping a distance, there were a lot fewer big social events, you know, they weren't large crowds and in buildings, etc.," Cummins said. "So the spread of most communicable diseases did diminish."

With more cases possible, testing for the right illness is important, especially with COVID-19 and the flu presenting with many of the same symptoms.

"As we get ready to transition into flu season, many of the test kits that we use to test for COVID also test for both types of flu," Cummins said. "Flu A, flu B, as well as something called RSV, which we've seen a big rise in our pediatric population."

Covid-19 has taken over hospitals including most of our ICU beds. It is possible to have both viruses at the same time, but this isn't something doctors have seen much of yet.