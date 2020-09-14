FLU SHOT FINDER: Where to get a flu shot in East Texas

With both the flu and COVID-19 circulating this season, getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever.

The flu is especially hard on older adults and small children, so keep your family protected. Getting the flu is easy, but getting the flu shot is even easier.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone six months of age and older get the flu vaccine every season.

In addition to the flu vaccine for adults, teens, and children, there are flu vaccines approved for different groups:

Pregnant women

Small children

Older adults (65 years and older)

The flu vaccine is especially important for people with chronic health conditions and those who have a high risk of developing complications from the flu. If you have questions about which vaccine is best for you, talk to your doctor or other healthcare professional.

Since infants younger than six months cannot be vaccinated against the flu, it’s crucial that the people around them get the flu shot for the baby’s health.

Flu Vaccine Finder

The Texas Department of State Health Services has put together a flu vaccine finder to make it easy to find a flu shot where you live.

How to Use - Select the type of flu vaccine you are looking for and enter your location.

- Select the type of flu vaccine you are looking for and enter your location. Results - The locator finds providers that are offering—or are planning to offer—flu vaccine to the public in the area entered.

- The locator finds providers that are offering—or are planning to offer—flu vaccine to the public in the area entered. Check Direct - DSHS urges the public to check with a listed provider to confirm that information presented in the locator about hours, dates, locations, eligibility, and vaccine availability is accurate and current.

To use the flu vaccine locator, click here.

Individuals should first check with their usual healthcare providers about vaccine availability.

Alternatively, Texans can call 2-1-1 or visit 211Texas.org to find information on vaccine availability from local public health departments and other nearby non-profit organizations.

You can also check with local pharmacies on scheduling an appointment to get a flu vaccine.